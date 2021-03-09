Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

