Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Invests $93.01 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,000. Vale comprises 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vale by 80.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

VALE opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.