Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,285,016 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

DK opened at $24.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

