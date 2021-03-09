Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $34.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.00. 20,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,930. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

