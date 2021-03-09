Metronome Hits Market Cap of $29.66 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Metronome has a total market cap of $29.66 million and $103,113.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00004774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,846,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,512,078 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.