Micromines Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $65,188.16 and approximately $24.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

