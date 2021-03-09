Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

