Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of MU opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.