MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $624.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,201.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

