Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

