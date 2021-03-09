Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and $77,691.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $312.91 or 0.00565032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 50,830 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

