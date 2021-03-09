Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $302,115.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $24.50 or 0.00045240 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 651,784 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.