Mizuho Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

