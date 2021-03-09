MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Up 7.7%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.34 and last traded at $162.61. Approximately 623,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 538,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

