Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $46.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE MODN opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,935. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

