Modern Investment Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,585.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00028679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001889 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 267.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,636,118 coins and its circulating supply is 2,847,387 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

