Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,543,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock valued at $614,076,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

