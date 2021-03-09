Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc Acquires 62,281 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MWK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

