MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.55–1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.42 million.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.36 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $24.87 on Tuesday, hitting $311.92. 1,455,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,123. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.95 and a 200 day moving average of $300.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $363.43.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.