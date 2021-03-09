Morgan Stanley Boosts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $133.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOD. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.83.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

