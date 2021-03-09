Morgan Stanley Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $30.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

