Morgan Stanley Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $34.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALSN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

ALSN stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

