Morgan Stanley Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $40.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,327 shares of company stock worth $18,429,042. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.