Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,408 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.