Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366,949 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 2.0% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $91,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

