MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.22. 59,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

