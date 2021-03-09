Myrtle L. Jones Sells 5,462 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Northland Securities increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 117.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 757,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 409,259 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

