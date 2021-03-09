NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NantHealth in the third quarter worth about $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NantHealth by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

