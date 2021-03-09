Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.54). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,505 shares of company stock worth $15,352,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. 9,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,993. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

