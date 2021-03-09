NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.15

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 5917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

