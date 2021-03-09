Neo Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Neo has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $866.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00077337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00511595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00511817 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

