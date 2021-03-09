NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $113.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.11 million and the lowest is $112.30 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $504.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $581.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.58 million to $594.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,012 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 1,412,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

