NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

