Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

