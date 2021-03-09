Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE NSCO opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Nesco has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $398.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

