NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $10.97 on Friday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $302.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,851 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

