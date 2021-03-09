NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $308.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.60 million to $437.11 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 416,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

