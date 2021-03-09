Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.95

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $838.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

