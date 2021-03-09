Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

