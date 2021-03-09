Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

