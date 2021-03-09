Nord/LB Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €21.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.53 ($19.45).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) on Tuesday, reaching €17.12 ($20.14). 2,058,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

