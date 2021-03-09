Northcoast Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will earn $18.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.78 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,241.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.08. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

