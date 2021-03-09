Northern Capital Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.