Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.74

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $90,500. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

