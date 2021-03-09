Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.53

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares worth $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

