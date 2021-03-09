NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of NVCR opened at $127.01 on Monday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

