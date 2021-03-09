Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NUVB opened at $11.54 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

