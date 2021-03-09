Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.