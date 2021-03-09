nVent Electric plc Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NVT opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

