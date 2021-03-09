Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.27

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 597175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,740 shares of company stock worth $3,820,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.